|
|
Robert J. Butler; of Lake Orion; age 96; passed away September 30, 2019. Robert was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Jean; loving father of Andrea (Ron) Wood and the late Gregory Butler; loving grandfather of Scott (Leah) Wood and Jeffrey (Michelle) Wood; and dear great grandfather of Blake, Riley, Alex, Sydney and Addison. Bob was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Lake Orion United Methodist Church. He enjoyed volunteering, playing golf and drinking Pabst beer. More than anything, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and he will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-8pm. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to the Oxford Orion FISH.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 2, 2019