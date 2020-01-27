|
Robert Donald Giroux Sr. (Bob), 83, of Waterford, Michigan passed away at St Joseph Mercy-Oakland Hospital, Pontiac, MI. on Friday January 24, 2020 after a hard-fought courageous battle with Cancer. He was born in Pontiac, MI in 1936 to parents Donald and Laverne (Blanchard) Giroux. He graduated from Waterford Township High School and attended Oakland University. After graduation he proudly served in the United States Navy. Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years Marlene (Smith) and three sons, Robert Jr. (Linda) Giroux, Mark (Vanessa) Giroux and Brett (Marcie) Giroux. He was preceded in death by daughter, Stacy Renee Giroux. He was the proud Grandfather to Rachel, Megan, Connor, Lynsie and Carly Giroux. Bob dedicated 25 years of public service while working for the citizens of Waterford, and retired as the Township's Chief Tax Assessor. He also worked for General Motors, and at the Pontiac Retail Store as a Master Salesman. He is a proud member of the Waterford Rod and Social Club and enjoyed building and tinkering with the many Custom Street Rod’s that he’s owned over the years. He enjoyed attending the Woodward Dream Cruise(s) and other classic cruise night events both out of state and throughout the metro Detroit area. A memorial service is being planned to celebrate Bob’s life later this spring, in order to allow his many friends who winter in Florida and Hot Rod family to attend. Bob will be laid to rest at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston, Michigan next to his beloved daughter Stacy. Donations can be made in memory of Robert D. Giroux Sr.(“Pappa G.”) to St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, for the love and kindness shown to him by the hospital's care staff and Oakland Infusion Center Team(s). https://giving.stjoeshealth.org/oakland
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 29, 2020