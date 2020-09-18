1/1
Robert Ervin Miller
Miller, Robert Ervin, age 84, of Oakland Twp., passed away Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020. Bob was born the son of Ervin and Catherine Miller on Aug. 18, 1936 in Rochester. Bob attended Rochester HS and then joined the US. Army. He married Emma Jean Geil at St. John Lutheran Church and they raised their family in the Rochester. Bob worked at National Twist Drill for many years and then retired from Rochester Manufacturing. He was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church. In early years, Bob loved to hunt out west and fish. He was always very social. He loved food, cooking and eating and site seeing. He was also a mechanic and loved to tinker. Bob is survived by sons David (Christine), Charlie (Judy), and Aaron (Lisa) Miller; grandchildren Kara (Peyton), Joshua, Katherine, Amanda (Aaron), Brittany (Kevin), Alexandria, Ethan, and Sydney; great grandchildren Skyler, Mya, Maxym, and Makaya; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bob is predeceased by his wife Emma Jean; parents; and siblings William, Patricia, and Mary. A funeral service was held Sat. Sept. 19th, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church and burial with military honors followed at Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's honor to the St. John Lutheran Church and School Foundation.

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
