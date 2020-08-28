GRIMES, ROBERT F. of Clarkston, passed away August 27, 2020 at 86 years of age. Loving husband of Joyce for 62 years; beloved father of David (Lynette) Grimes and Julie Grimes; proud grandfather of Casey, Scott (Alexis), Ismael and Majida; brother of Janet Grimes and the late Jean (Forrest) Meek; brother-in-law of Elaine Goldsboro. Bob worked for Waterford Schools for 35 years, where he taught music and went on to become director of outdoor education and elementary science supervisor. A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Oakdale Christian Academy, 5801 Beattyville Road, Jackson, KY 41339. Kindly keep Bob and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
.