Waterford; February 22, 2020; age 62; Beloved husband of Diane; Dear father of Bryan and Amy; Dear brother of Janet Blaylock, Christine (Ronald) Tabor, Richard (Theresa) Ogg and Jean (Paul) Couture; Mr. Ogg was retired from General Motors and later enjoyed Long Haul Trucking for ISSA Logistics. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the family. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 23, 2020