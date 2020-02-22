The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT OGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT F. OGG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT F. OGG Obituary
Waterford; February 22, 2020; age 62; Beloved husband of Diane; Dear father of Bryan and Amy; Dear brother of Janet Blaylock, Christine (Ronald) Tabor, Richard (Theresa) Ogg and Jean (Paul) Couture; Mr. Ogg was retired from General Motors and later enjoyed Long Haul Trucking for ISSA Logistics. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the family. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -