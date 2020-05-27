Robert Frederick White
1954 - 2020
of Clarkston; passed away suddenly May 26, 2020; age 66. Loving father of Julie (Scott) Brinkman, Robert White, Carson White, Dominic Spadoni and Matthew Denis. Proud grandpa of Edie and Max Rodgers. Beloved son of Gail. Dear brother of Randy, Ronnie, Renee, Shelley, and the late Richard. Bob graduated from Michigan State University in 1976 and further pursued his education at Wayne State University, earning his Law Degree in 1980. He loved taking sunny vacations, listening to rock n’ roll and watching his youngest son be a superstar baseball player. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarkston Youth Baseball Organization, payable to “CYBO”, in support of Robert’s youngest son’s baseball team. Donations may be mailed to CYBO, P.O. Box 1153 Clarkston, MI 48347. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
I can't speak...I can't find the best words like you could. You are and always will be my idle! You are an amazing man!! Take care of Richard and Mike. While we all are still suffering here on earth....I like the thought that you are having fun seeing our brothers!! I love you and miss you, our beautiful Brother. It's gonna be really hard without you..GOD..WHY...
Shelly McKimmy
Family
May 27, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Bobs passing. He is in a better place. Mick and Gail Larkin
Mick and Gail Larkin
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Dear Gail, I am so very sorry for your loss. I am praying that the Lord give you and your family the peace that is beyond our understanding. With deepest sympathy, Tim Treadway
Tim Treadway
Friend
May 27, 2020
My heart is broken for you and your family Bob. I will hold the memories of good times, laughter and courthouse visits dear to my heart. To your family I wish them peace and comfort during this very difficult and sad time.
Kim Noble
Friend
May 27, 2020
Such a generous and giving man to my son, Garrett, as Dominic and Garrett were growing up. Bob will be missed by many
Lisa
