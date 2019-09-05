|
Robert “Bob” Frederick Zorn of Lapeer (formerly Lake Orion/Rochester), Michigan passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, dear son Mark (Holly) Zorn, cherished granddaughter Sherie Mann and great-granddaughters Alexis and Annalynn Mann. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and four sisters. Cremation has taken place. A military memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 8, 2019