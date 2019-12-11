|
Boeneman, Robert G. of Lapeer, MI, passed away on December 9, 2019 with his loving wife, Freida by his side. He was born in Detroit to William and Ilah (Einater) Boenemanon October 23, 1937. His daughter, Tammy (LeRoy) Mendyka; sons, Jeff (Laurie) Boeneman and Derrick Boeneman; brother, William (Anita) Boeneman, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many others will miss his sense of humor and the pranks he pulled. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Koyl. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. His favorite past times were hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. Private services were held. Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes. www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 12, 2019