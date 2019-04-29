|
|
Robert H. Fargher, 81, of Annapolis, Maryland, formerly of Waterford, MI, passed away April 23. Bob grew up on Williams Lake among friends and loved water sports and hockey. He graduated from Waterford High School in 1955 and earned a B.S. in Residential Building from Michigan State University in 1964. Upon graduation, he took a job with the Pulte Corp., and he and his family moved to Maryland. He later became project manager for Marlton, a planned community in Prince George's County, Maryland. When Marlton was completed, Bob went into business for himself, building both custom homes and many communities in Maryland and Virginia. He was on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Home Builders. Bob is survived by five sons: R. Jeffrey, Jamison B. and wife, Kelly, Jon Courtney, Christopher all of the Annapolis area, and Peter of West Hollywood, CA. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Bobby, Emma, Kasey, Justin, Jordan, and Joseph Fargher. He was formerly married to Linda Bergin of Oxford, Michigan, (now of Middleburg, VA), who also survives him. Online condolences can be made to SimplicityCFS.com or cards sent to the family at 931 Barracuda Cove Ct., Annapolis, MD 21409
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 30, 2019