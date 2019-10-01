|
age 81 of White Lake passed away October 1, 2019. Loving husband of Mavis for 51 years. Beloved father of Jeffrey (Diane) Sturgis, Kevin (Susan) Sturgis and Stephanie Sturgis. Proud grandfather of Devon (Andrea) Sturgis, Colin Sturgis, Ariana Valle, Morgan Sturgis, Autumn Sturgis, Dante Valle, Jacob Sturgis and Samuel Sturgis. Dear brother of Karen Harmon. Preceded in death by his sisters LaReita Brickman and Christina Bilby. Bob retired from Pontiac Motors. He cofounded Interlakes Church Slowpitch Softball League and was Director for 30 years. Friends may visit Friday 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am at Waypoint Church, Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Waypoint Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 2, 2019