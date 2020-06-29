Robert Ivan Knight
Robert is preceded in death by parents Ivan and Margaret Knight and brothers Thomas and John. Beloved husband of Hope, the love of his life, for over 50 years. Loving father of Lynn (Derrick), Daniel (Shelley), Christopher (Ann), Timothy (Ellen), David (Cindy), Teri (Baron), and Robert, Jr. (Stacy). Also 20 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Bob was a graduate of Pontiac High School and Albion College, Cum Laude. He was a Certified Public Accountant. In 1954, he and a partner founded a CPA Firm of Janz & Knight which remains in existence today. After his retirement in 2009, he continued to serve as a trustee for several estates and trusts. Bob loved golf, ocean cruises, and family affairs. He was a lifetime Elk’s member and played in the Elk’s golf league for 55 years. Bob and Hope hosted a week long family reunion for 36 consecutive years in northern Michigan. He was also a member of several social and professional organizations. He and hope were members of the Bloomfield Hills Baptist Church for over 40 years and led a virtuous Christian life. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. Sign guestbook at AJDesmond.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
