Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Robert PESTA
Robert J. PESTA

Robert J. PESTA Obituary
of Clarkston formerly of Detroit; August 8, 2019; age 76; devoted husband of Donna for 54 yrs; wonderful father of Marianne (Shawn) Look, Kirk (Denise), Bobby, Jerry, Kristi & Bridget (Justin) Hugelier; cherished grandpa of Camden, Jarod, Olivia, Noah, Sarah, Allie, Gabby, Lilly & Ronald; loving brother of Ken (Karen) & Nancy (Eric) Andrzejak. Robert retired as an engineer from HED, Southfield and was an avid golfer. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 3:00pm-9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting directly at church at 9:30am. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 11, 2019
