Robert "BOB" LeRoy Kayga, 74, of Grayling (and formerly of Pontiac), passed away on September 11, 2020. Visitation will be held at Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home on September 15, 2020 between 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral will be held at 12 noon on September 16, 2020 Service will also be available on Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home Facebook Page. Condolences may be sent to www.sorensonlockwood.com . Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home of Grayling.