|
|
KNIGHT, ROBERT, Shelby Twp., went to be with the love of his life on February 27, 2020 at 80 years of age. Born July 18, 1939 in Petoskey, Michigan son of the late Cleveland and Helen Knight; beloved husband of the late Donna Jean Knight nee Hutchinson for 50 years; cherished father of Lee (Sandy) Metheny, Autumn Knight, the late Penny Frick, Peggy (Clark) Essenmacher, Tonya (Nick) Colangelo and Robert (Jen) Knight II; special grandfather of the late Justin Ramirez, Kaitlyn Ramirez, Chelsey Ramirez, Selina (Shawnna) Knight and 25 other grandchildren; dearest great grandfather of Torunn Mae and 40 other great grandchildren; brother of Thomas (Judy) Knight, Richard (Shirley) Knight, Peggy (Pam) Knight and Sundae (Fred) Watros; brother in-law of the late Glenn (Barb Cosner) Hutchinson, Carolann (James) Reed, Robert (the late Pam) Hutchinson, Carl (Sandra) Hutchinson, Elaine Hensey, Bonnie (John) Cummings, Catherine Berutti, Betty (the late Edward) Tingley, Roberta (Paul) Capistrant, the late Earl Hutchinson and the late Roger Hutchinson. He was a hospital ministry chaplain, Bob-O the clown and retired from the City of Pontiac Sanitation department. Robert was truly loved and will be deeply missed. Funeral service Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Visitation Tuesday from 3-9 p.m. at the funeral home. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 1, 2020