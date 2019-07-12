|
JONES, ROBERT LEE BOB, passed at his residence July 8, 2019. Resident of Pontiac Michigan. He was born in Holly Springs Mississippi to Jesse Jones and Frances Walker. Retired employee of GM Truck and Bus, faithful member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, second wife, Ruby Scott Jones and first wife Mildred Chapman Jones with which 4 children were born, son James Allen Jones, granddaugher Shira Breckenridge, brother, Adell Jones, sister Thelma (James Reynolds) Sister In- law, Alice (Herman Lafayette), nephew Edward Lafayette. Loving memories will be cherished by children, Robert Anthony Jones and Sheila Jones Breckenridge (William), grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday July 13, 2019, 10 am. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 4640 WoodWard Ave, Pontaic. In lieu of flowers donations be sent to St. Vincent DePaul.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 13, 2019