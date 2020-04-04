Home

Robert S. Cooper M.D.

Robert S. Cooper M.D. Obituary
Robert S. Cooper, M.D. - Age 95, died March 31, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda A. Cooper (nee Wagner). Beloved father of Robert Jr., Wendy, Judith and Susan (Mark) Krause. Dear grandfather of Robert L. Cooper and Elizabeth A. Cooper. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. A navy veteran of World War II, and graduate of Wayne State Medical School. He practiced pediatrics in the Royal Oak and Berkley area for 40 years. His hobbies included camping, growing orchids, wine making and tasting, baking bread and traveling. A Memorial Service will take place at a future date. In leu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Quetico Foundation, Michigan Loon Preservation Association, or The Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation. Please share a memory of Robert at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 5, 2020
