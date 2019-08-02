The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Reverend Monsignor Robert S. Humitz

“Fr. Bob” passed away peacefully August 1, 2019; age 85. Longtime Catholic priest serving many parishes faithfully for 59 years. Preceded in death by his parents Steven and Matilda Humitz and brother James Humitz. Loving brother of Timothy Humitz and brother in law of Kathy Humitz. Devoted uncle of John (Rebecca) Humitz, Karen (John) Kerkoff and Kathleen (Louis) Boudreau. Proud great uncle of Nichole, Jessica, Jordan, Cooper and Cailey. Family and friends may visit Sunday, August 4th from 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston and Monday, August 5th from 4-9 pm at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with a Wake Service Monday at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Tuesday, August 6th at 10 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michigan Parkinson Foundation or Camp Sancta Maria. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 4, 2019
