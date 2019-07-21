The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Robert Scott
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Scott Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Scott Jr. Obituary
SCOTT, Robert Jr.; age 91, July 19, 2019; of Oxford; husband of Jeri for 65 years; father of Rob (Amy) and Mike (Jan); brother in law of Jenny Creech and Gwen (Tom) Reid. Bob served in World War II and Korean War as Chief, U.S.N retired. He retired from General Motors in plant security. Friends may visit Friday from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Mass Saturday, July 27th at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Interment with military honors Monday, July 29 at 9:30 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Online guestbook:
Published in The Oakland Press on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now