SCOTT, Robert Jr.; age 91, July 19, 2019; of Oxford; husband of Jeri for 65 years; father of Rob (Amy) and Mike (Jan); brother in law of Jenny Creech and Gwen (Tom) Reid. Bob served in World War II and Korean War as Chief, U.S.N retired. He retired from General Motors in plant security. Friends may visit Friday from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Mass Saturday, July 27th at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Interment with military honors Monday, July 29 at 9:30 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Online guestbook:
Published in The Oakland Press on July 22, 2019