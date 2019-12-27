|
|
of Waterford; December 18, 2019; age 71; Son of the late Wayne and Irene Koskinen; Bob was the owner of A.O.K. Grinding in Madison Heights. Dear brother of Susie (Edward) Mazur and Kristy (Debi) Koskinen; Uncle of Nick (Lynda) Karloff and Kristina (Brian) Baldwin; Great-uncle of John, Tommy, Trey, Charlotte and Madelyn; A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Gino’s Restaurant, 1985 Cass Lake Road, Keego Harbor. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 29, 2019