The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT KOSKINEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT T. "BOB" KOSKINEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT T. "BOB" KOSKINEN Obituary
of Waterford; December 18, 2019; age 71; Son of the late Wayne and Irene Koskinen; Bob was the owner of A.O.K. Grinding in Madison Heights. Dear brother of Susie (Edward) Mazur and Kristy (Debi) Koskinen; Uncle of Nick (Lynda) Karloff and Kristina (Brian) Baldwin; Great-uncle of John, Tommy, Trey, Charlotte and Madelyn; A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Gino’s Restaurant, 1985 Cass Lake Road, Keego Harbor. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -