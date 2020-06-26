Coyle, Robert Thomas died peacefully June 25 at Ascension Hospital with the care of Heart to Heart Hospice at the age of 91. Born in Detroit November 7, 1928. He is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Anne (Sadon) Coyle, brother Bernard and sister-in-law Barbara, brother-in-law Earl Schaefer and son-in-law Michael Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Mary Therese, of 56 years. He is lovingly remembered by children; Bernadine (Mark) Wentland, Edward, John, Clare Taylor and Andrew, brother Francis, sister-in-law Marguerite, sisters Petra Schaefer, Angele Smith, Gloria Durand, grandchildren Lael, Michael Liam, Logan Wentland, Nathaniel and Bobby Conroy Taylor. He will also be fondly remembered by dear nieces and nephews. Robert arranged for a body bequest to Wayne State Medical School as did his mother. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew’s at a later time. He was a graduate of St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI. He is a veteran of the Korean War. He was a Child Welfare Worker and Child Welfare Worker Supervisor in the Oakland County Juvenile Court for 35 years. He also worked for Catholic Relief Services as Assistant Program Director in the Republic of Congo and Program Director in Nigeria and Ghana.“Bountiful Bob” enjoyed nature, his walks, games of pinochle and extended warm hospitality to his home maintaining the traditions of his parents.



