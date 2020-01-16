|
Robert W. Hague - Born April 6, 1926 in Findlay, Ohio. Died January 5, 2020 in Novi, Michigan. Beloved husband and father; a World War II Veteran with a long career in the Michigan business community. Bob had a large family with many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He and Marguerite Brauer Hague (deceased) had four children during their 36 year marriage: Vicki Hague-Kendall (Paul), Jon Hague (Suzanne), Tim Hague (Heather) and Philip Hague (Susan). Through his 21 year marriage to Joyce (LeRoy) Krause Hague (deceased) he added five more loving children - Nancy (Krause) Cotter, Jay D. Krause (Gladys), Robert Krause, Richard Krause (deceased), and Catherine (Krause) Franks. The last 11 years were spent happily married to Sheila Medlow Hague, whose children and step-children added to and enriched his family; Johnny LoGiudice, Robin (LoGiudice) Medlow, William LoGiudice (deceased) (Carolyn), Carolyn (LoGiudice) Esquivel (Armando), Linda (Medlow) Comerford, Robert Medlow (Linda), Laura (Medlow) Ridgway, James Medlow. Bob was predeceased by his parents Robert Hague and Elsie Hague Stoiber, and his brother James Hague. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held January 20th at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1800 West Maple Road, Birmingham, Michigan, with visitation at 2 p.m. and a memorial at 3 p.m. Military honors and interment will be January 21 at 10:30 a.m., at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers will be most appreciated.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 19, 2020