MARSHALL, ROBERT W. of Sylvan Lake, passed away November 24, 2020 at 89 years of age. Loving husband of Eileen for 69 years; father of David (Carlyn) Marshall, Diane (John) Roberts, Audra Marshall, and Sharon (Michael) Howard; grandfather of Thomas, Ann, Leslie, Brigid, Eric, and Emma; great grandfather of 6; brother of Lois Burgess-Trumpour and Carl Marshall. Bob received a bachelor degree from U of M, and retired from Chrysler as a metallurgist after 40 years of service. In his spare time he was active with Heart of the Hills Church play productions; Church Street Community Singers; Big Chief Chorus; New Horizon Band; a senior Olympian with Waterford Senior Olympics, and water skied well into his 70’s. Bob will be remembered for his dependability; keeping his word; acceptance of others; and for always placing his family first. Family will Zoom visitation with friends Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. -12 p.m. Go to Bob’s obituary at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD website for Zoom information. Memorial donations may be made to Church Street Singers or Big Chief. To post a tribute, visit:



