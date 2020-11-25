1/1
Robert W. Marshall
{ "" }
MARSHALL, ROBERT W. of Sylvan Lake, passed away November 24, 2020 at 89 years of age. Loving husband of Eileen for 69 years; father of David (Carlyn) Marshall, Diane (John) Roberts, Audra Marshall, and Sharon (Michael) Howard; grandfather of Thomas, Ann, Leslie, Brigid, Eric, and Emma; great grandfather of 6; brother of Lois Burgess-Trumpour and Carl Marshall. Bob received a bachelor degree from U of M, and retired from Chrysler as a metallurgist after 40 years of service. In his spare time he was active with Heart of the Hills Church play productions; Church Street Community Singers; Big Chief Chorus; New Horizon Band; a senior Olympian with Waterford Senior Olympics, and water skied well into his 70’s. Bob will be remembered for his dependability; keeping his word; acceptance of others; and for always placing his family first. Family will Zoom visitation with friends Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. -12 p.m. Go to Bob’s obituary at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD website for Zoom information. Memorial donations may be made to Church Street Singers or Big Chief. To post a tribute, visit:

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
