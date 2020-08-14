Robert Welsbacher

Captain Robert (Bob) Henry Welsbacher, 97 passed peacefully on August 11, 2020. He was born January 7, 1923 in Canton OH. Bob enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served from September 16, 1943 to June 27, 1947. During his time in military, Bob was an Aircraft Observer, Aerial Navigator with the 384th Bomber Group in the US Army Air Corps. The 384th Bombardment Group (Heavy) flew 316 combat missions over Europe in B-17 aircraft during WWII in the 8th Air Force’s strategic bombing campaign against Axis powers. Captain Welsbacher was credited with 30 combat missions. He received several decorations and citations, which include Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 3 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, EAME Theater Ribbon with 2 Bronze Battle Stars and Overseas Service Bar. Bob is predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Patricia Welsbacher, his sons Richard Welsbacher and John P. Quinn, his brother Richard Welsbacher and sister Mildred Corwin. He is survived by Richard’s wife Katherine, Sheryle (Gary) Benning, Douglas Quinn, Jr. (Colleen), Timothy Quinn (Cheryl) and Patrick Quinn (Candy). He is also survived by his grandchildren Brian, Derrick, Frank, Nikki, Christopher, Karen, Heather, Jacquelynn, Jenny, Heidi, Danielle, Mandy, Patrick James (PJ), Holly, neices, nephews, and several great grandchildren. Also honorable mention of his Florida family, Joe, Cathy, Mike and Beth. Bob will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery with a military service for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society or Wounded Warriors
.