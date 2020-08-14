1/
Robert Welsbacher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Captain Robert (Bob) Henry Welsbacher, 97 passed peacefully on August 11, 2020. He was born January 7, 1923 in Canton OH. Bob enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served from September 16, 1943 to June 27, 1947. During his time in military, Bob was an Aircraft Observer, Aerial Navigator with the 384th Bomber Group in the US Army Air Corps. The 384th Bombardment Group (Heavy) flew 316 combat missions over Europe in B-17 aircraft during WWII in the 8th Air Force’s strategic bombing campaign against Axis powers. Captain Welsbacher was credited with 30 combat missions. He received several decorations and citations, which include Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 3 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, EAME Theater Ribbon with 2 Bronze Battle Stars and Overseas Service Bar. Bob is predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Patricia Welsbacher, his sons Richard Welsbacher and John P. Quinn, his brother Richard Welsbacher and sister Mildred Corwin. He is survived by Richard’s wife Katherine, Sheryle (Gary) Benning, Douglas Quinn, Jr. (Colleen), Timothy Quinn (Cheryl) and Patrick Quinn (Candy). He is also survived by his grandchildren Brian, Derrick, Frank, Nikki, Christopher, Karen, Heather, Jacquelynn, Jenny, Heidi, Danielle, Mandy, Patrick James (PJ), Holly, neices, nephews, and several great grandchildren. Also honorable mention of his Florida family, Joe, Cathy, Mike and Beth. Bob will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery with a military service for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society or Wounded Warriors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved