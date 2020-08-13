1/1
Robert Willard Leighton
Leighton, Robert Willard, age 80, of Waterford, passed away August 7, 2020. Born May 14,1940, in Pontiac, Michigan, son to the late Myron Lavander and Lois Ruth Leighton (née Roberts); survived by siblings Richard (Tim) Leighton and Linda (Greg) Leighton Clark; beloved husband of Judy Leighton (née Kenney) for 59 wonderful years. Cherished father of Laura (John) Locke, Amber (Jim) Kleindl and Amy (Robert) Childress. Proud grandfather of Jessica (Rob) Naismith, Katelyn (Nick) Kleindl Bibee, Leighton (Rebecca) Childress, Gracie Childress, and Michael Childress. Dearest great grandfather of Josh, Trave’air, and Harper Naismith, Jaymeson Kleindl, and Norah Childress. Bob worked for Pontiac Motors for 30 years. In his spare time he enjoyed life with his beloved Judy and family. Bob had a deep love for his Savior Jesus Christ and his country. Often times he could be found tinkering with computers, fixing electronics, or listening to music, all of which brought Bob so much joy. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 PM at Amber and Jim Kleindl’s Home (3675 Mildred Ave Rochester Hills, Michigan 48309). Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Coats Funeral Home in Waterford. Memorial donations can be made to Kenneth Copeland Ministries. #Trump2020 #MAGA. While rejoicing that Bob is now with the Lord, please kindly keep Judy and the family in your prayers during this time.

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
