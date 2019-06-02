|
Hunter, Roberta Bray Bennett; July 3, 1935 – October 13, 2018. Born in Pontiac, Michigan to William and Averill Bray, Roberta is survived by her children, Michele Beckley, Denise Dooley, Richard Bennett and their father, Russell Gene Bennett. An award-winning artist, Roberta was a founding member of the Drayton Plains Art Club, a member of the Pontiac Society of Artists and exhibited in many area art shows including the Pontiac Creative Arts Center and the Oakland Country Art show, which she chaired for over 10 years. In Florida, Roberta studied, taught art and was an active member of the Florida Watercolor Society, Nature Coast Painters and Citrus County Water Color Club. Roberta’s creative pursuits included sculpture, floral arrangements, and puppetry. Roberta wrote and illustrated a poetry book and a humorous chicken cook book. A celebration of life will be held in Michigan in June.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 16, 2019