Roberta Helen "Bobbi" Skovgard

Roberta Helen "Bobbi" Skovgard Obituary
Roberta Helen “Bobbi” Skovgard, age 77 of Canadian Lakes, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Woodland Hospice. She was born May 14, 1942 in Lusk, Wyoming, the daughter of Gerald and Betty (Herring) Orr. Bobbi met Gary Skovgard while attending Northwest Community College and were married on Christmas Eve in 1962 in Powell, Wyoming. They graduated in 1964 from University of Wyoming and moved to Michigan. Bobbi began her career as a teacher and later opened a drapery and upholstery business in Walled Lake. She and Gary retired to Canadian Lakes in 1995. Bobbi served on the CLA and CLPOC boards. An avid golfer and card player, she regularly golfed with and taught Bridge to the members of the Canadian Lakes community. Bobbi is survived by two children, Kim Dowrie of Davison and Garth Skovgard and his husband Tom Conquergood of Seattle, Washington; two granddaughters, Katy and Brandy Dowrie; a brother, Gary (Connie) Orr of Yuma, Arizona; a sister Terri Christensen of Casper, Wyoming; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary M. Skovgard in 2003, her parents, sister Judith Orr Fowlkes, and an infant son. Per Bobbi’s wishes, her body was donated to The University of Michigan Medical School. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions in Bobbi’s name may be made to the Canadian Lakes Association (C.L.A.). Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 6, 2019
