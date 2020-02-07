|
BLUST, ROBERTA LEE, of Clarkston, passed away February 6, 2020, at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Hull and the late Glen Blust. Beloved mother of Andrew (Camie) Hull, Michael Hull, Patrick Hull and the late Matthew Hull; step mother of Michael (Holly) Blust, Roger Blust, John Blust (Janet Kozicki), Jeffery (Angela) Blust, Therese (Patrick) Tierney, Glen Blust and the late Margaret Dean - Blust; sister of Joan Woodbridge-Staples-Poelvoode. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday February 11, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, (5481 Dixie Hwy, Waterford). Burial All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Visitation Monday from 3-9 p.m. with at Rosary at 7 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw Rd). Memorials may be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or Capuchin Mission Association. To read full obituary please go to www.coatsfuneralhome.com or to post a condolence.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 9, 2020