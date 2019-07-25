The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Roberta Lynn Oldford

Roberta Lynn Oldford Obituary
of Commerce- Roberta Lynn Oldford was born on July 1, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Joseph R. Oldford, M.D. and is survived by her mother Mary E. Oldford. Roberta passed away July 18, 2019 at her residence in Commerce at the age of 62. Roberta was the loving wife to the late Richard Lawrence, dear mother of Rebecca Henson (Brett), and loving grandmother of Presley. She is survived by her brothers Joseph, Gregory (Mary Jo) and Jeffrey (Patty). She was a proud aunt to Gregory, Sarah, Katherine, Jeffrey and Elaine. She is also survived by her loving aunt Janice (Lee) and by many cousins and dear friends. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Condolences are welcomed at www.lynchfamilyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 28, 2019
