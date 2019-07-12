Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERTA SAILING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERTA SAILING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERTA SAILING Obituary
SAILING, ROBERTA "BOBBIE" of Winter Haven, FL; July 7, 2019; Age 90; born December 15, 1928 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of the late Robert L. and Marie Cahill. Roberta attended St. Fredricks High School and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She was on the Financial Staff of Pontiac Motor Division for 32 years and was a past board member of the Oakland County Boat Club, Sylvan Lake. She moved to Winter Haven, FL in1989 where she enjoyed fishing with her husband Ed, bingo, casinos and solving logic problems. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Edgar Nordyke. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery. Rev. Grayson Heehan officiating. To send a private condolence to the family visitwww.donelsonjohnsevans.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.