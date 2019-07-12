|
SAILING, ROBERTA "BOBBIE" of Winter Haven, FL; July 7, 2019; Age 90; born December 15, 1928 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of the late Robert L. and Marie Cahill. Roberta attended St. Fredricks High School and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She was on the Financial Staff of Pontiac Motor Division for 32 years and was a past board member of the Oakland County Boat Club, Sylvan Lake. She moved to Winter Haven, FL in1989 where she enjoyed fishing with her husband Ed, bingo, casinos and solving logic problems. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Edgar Nordyke. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery. Rev. Grayson Heehan officiating. To send a private condolence to the family visitwww.donelsonjohnsevans.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 14, 2019