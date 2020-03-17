The Oakland Press Obituaries
ROGER D. STEWART

ROGER D. STEWART Obituary
of Waterford; March 16, 2020; age 67; Loving husband of Susan Einheuser Stewart for 43 years; Beloved father of Jennifer (Michael) Fore and Bobby Stewart and his girlfriend Angie Fyffe; Dear brother of Garry (Marie) Stewart; Proud grandfather of Carter and Jaxson and step-grandfather of Kaitlin and Parker; Brother in law of Robert (Nancy) Einheuser, Judy (Randall) Brewer, Jim (Cindy) Einheuser, Rick (Sue) Einheuser, Barb (Charlie) Lynch, Lynne Einheuser, Lisa (Jon) Isaacs, Tom Einheuser and Gary Einheuser; Also cherished by eighteen nieces and nephews. Mr. Stewart was a Benefits Representative at the General Motors Orion Plant and was a member of the U.A.W. Local #860. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 18, 2020
