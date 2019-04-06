|
Osmun, Roger Dale, 67, of Grayling, MI., passed away on March 30, 2019. Roger was born in Pontiac, Michigan on May 15, 1951, to the late Arthur and Frances (Morrison) Osmun. He was retired from General Motors. Survived by his daughters, Kristan Osmun of Grayling and Kellie (Rob) Ryeson of Milford. Celebration of Roger's Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home at 12:00 with family receiving family and friends at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home in Grayling. Condolences may be sent to the family at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 7, 2019