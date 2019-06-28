Home

Redfern, Roger E., 89, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born the son of Harry and Golda Redfern on Dec. 11, 1929 in Grand Island, Nebraska and grew up in Denver, Colorado. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He was married to Joan Redfern in Arlington, VA. Roger acquired a MA in Education at Colorado Northern University and taught Junior High math in Royal Oak, MI for 37 years. He is survived by his wife Joan, his son Mark (Mary Jo) Redfern, daughter Monta (Mike) Finegan, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Salvation Army Citadel of Royal Oak, 3015 N. Main Street, Royal Oak, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 30, 2019
