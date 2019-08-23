|
|
of Lake Angelus, age 66, passed away too soon on August 22, 2019. Roger was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Bernice Novotney; his brother-in-law, Terry Tudhope; his nephews, Gary, Kevin and Christopher and step-nephews, Adam and Jason. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cindy, Darling Daughter, Sarah Margaret and her partner, Alex Beirut both living in Bozeman, MT. Youngest brother of Gary (Kay); Linda (Jerry Kemp) both of Surprise, AZ and Mike (Barb LeClair) from Waterford, MI. In-laws, Judy and Dick Tudhope, Aunt Kathleen Baumgarten and numerous cousins on both sides of the family. Roger was a part owner of Aerotronics for 25 plus years as a photogrammetrist, part owner of Theater Extreme for 7 years and for the last 6 years he enjoyed his work and friends at Home Depot. Roger was fortunate to be able to golf from Winged Foot Golf Club, N.Y. to Cypress Point Golf Club, CA. He golfed around the world – in England, Ireland, Australia and Thailand. Roger especially enjoyed vacations with Cindy, Sarah, extended family and friends; and his favorite was seeing sunsets from around the world. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 11 am until time of the Service at 1 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Fund or the Lake Angelus Tree Fund. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 24, 2019