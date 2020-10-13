1/1
Roland T. Curry
CURRY, ROLAND T. October 12, 2020. Loving Husband of the late Mildred. Brother in-law of Shirley Wallace and Betty Allen. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Veteran of the United States Air Force. Member of the Evanswood Church of God for 35 Years. Funeral Service Friday, October 16, 12 (noon) at Evanswood Church of God, 2601 E. Square Lake Rd., Troy, MI 48085. Visitation at church begins at 11 a.m. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial tributes to Hospice of Michigan. A.J. Desmond & Sons (Price Chapel) 248-689-0700. View obituary and sign tribute wall at: AJDesmond.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
