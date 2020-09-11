1/1
Rolla L. "Fuzz" Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rolla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HALL, ROLLA L (FUZZ); 96, passed away September 1, 2020 in Waterford, MI. Rolla was born February 15, 1924 in Galatia IL. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Eva G Hall, April 28 of this year; and sons James L, Robert S and Richard D Hall. Loving father of Badell Fisher, son-in law Dan Fisher; grandfather to Kristie Fisher and James Fisher of Waterford, Nicholas Hall of KY, and Richard Hall Jr. of CO. Great grandfather to Dylan and Sophia Fisher, Bobby Swayne, Hunter Doyle, Piper, Reagan, Jack and Rollie Hall. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Rolla was a WWII Army veteran serving as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division during the invasion of Normandy. He worked for City Beverage Company as a driver salesman for 40 years before retiring. After retirement he and Eva moved back to Illinois to be by Eva’s widowed mother. After the passing of her mother they returned to Waterford in 2013 to live out their remaining years by their daughter and family. He was an exceptional table tennis player during the 50’s winning many tournaments and was a Michigan state champion at one time. Fuzz had a great passion for gardening and gladly gave away his vegetables to family and friends. We are sure his deep faith in God gave him the strength to bear the loss of his wife, and three sons. Rolla (Fuzz) will be truly missed by his daughter, son in law, grandchildren and all his loving friends. We take great comfort in the knowledge that God has taken him home to be with his wife Eva, sons and his extended family members that preceded him in death. With the current Covid19 restrictions and our concerns for the safety of others a memorial service will be planned for a later date this this year or earlier in the spring.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved