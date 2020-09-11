HALL, ROLLA L (FUZZ); 96, passed away September 1, 2020 in Waterford, MI. Rolla was born February 15, 1924 in Galatia IL. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Eva G Hall, April 28 of this year; and sons James L, Robert S and Richard D Hall. Loving father of Badell Fisher, son-in law Dan Fisher; grandfather to Kristie Fisher and James Fisher of Waterford, Nicholas Hall of KY, and Richard Hall Jr. of CO. Great grandfather to Dylan and Sophia Fisher, Bobby Swayne, Hunter Doyle, Piper, Reagan, Jack and Rollie Hall. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Rolla was a WWII Army veteran serving as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division during the invasion of Normandy. He worked for City Beverage Company as a driver salesman for 40 years before retiring. After retirement he and Eva moved back to Illinois to be by Eva’s widowed mother. After the passing of her mother they returned to Waterford in 2013 to live out their remaining years by their daughter and family. He was an exceptional table tennis player during the 50’s winning many tournaments and was a Michigan state champion at one time. Fuzz had a great passion for gardening and gladly gave away his vegetables to family and friends. We are sure his deep faith in God gave him the strength to bear the loss of his wife, and three sons. Rolla (Fuzz) will be truly missed by his daughter, son in law, grandchildren and all his loving friends. We take great comfort in the knowledge that God has taken him home to be with his wife Eva, sons and his extended family members that preceded him in death. With the current Covid19 restrictions and our concerns for the safety of others a memorial service will be planned for a later date this this year or earlier in the spring.



