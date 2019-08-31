Home

Rometta McAllister

Rometta McAllister Obituary
McAllister, Rometta, of Pontiac, MI, departed this life on August 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by two children Dane and Victoria Collins; survived by her children, Demetria, Frederick (Tammie), and Veronica; grandchildren she raised, Alaina (Abelardo), Jasmine, Howard, Alan, Alexsis, and Aundrea; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and siblings Eloise, Charles, Ibbie (Eric), William, Michael and Wanda. She will be memorialized in a celebration of her life on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 3 p.m. at Cobbs Funeral Home, 151 Orchard Lake Rd, Pontiac, MI. The family will hold a Repast in her honor immediately following at 5 p.m. at Bowen Center, 52 Bagley St, Pontiac, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bible Fellowship Christian Church in Pontiac.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 1, 2019
