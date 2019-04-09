|
Travis, Ronal B. passed away peacefully in his home on April 5, 2019. Ron resided in Montgomery, Ohio after moving from Rochester, Michigan in 2017. He was born in Fairmont, WV on December 21, 1931 to Margaret (Morrison) and Brent Travis. Ron married Elizabeth Ann Himes (1935-2015) on December 22, 1957, living in Royal Oak, Troy, and Rochester, Michigan. They are survived by their 3 daughters Nancy (Sean McLaughlin), Pam (Bill Wise), and Cindy (Kurt Froehlich), as well as their 9 grandchildren: Molly, Brian, and Kevin McLaughlin; Brian, Abby, Emily, and Bob Wise; Kelby and Kody Froehlich. Ron served in the Navy then graduated from GMI as an engineer, working at the GM Tech Center in Warren, MI until he retired in 1994. Ron was a member of the United Methodist Church, an avid reader, and problem solver. He enjoyed woodworking, creating beautiful pieces for his family and grandchildren. He kept in touch with friends and family via daily emails, sharing news and pictures. Ron was proud of his family and always enjoyed spending time with them.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 10, 2019