Village Funeral Home & Cremation Services
135 South St.
Ortonville, MI 48462
(248) 627-3412
RONALD AGUSTUS CHILDERS

RONALD AGUSTUS CHILDERS Obituary
of Ortonville; died suddenly February 26, 2019. He was 23. Born in Pontiac, Michigan on September 24, 1995 to Ronald M. and Julie (nee: Farrell) Childers. He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Julie Childers; his son, Tristan Childers; companion, Mckaylyn Dowling; one sister, Jaennetta (Robert) Roop; grandparents, Jeannette and Douglas Rudd, Robert and Sharon Farrell; Judy (Greg) Wade the late Richard (Sharon) Childers; Aunts and Uncles, Richard and April Childers, Tamara Childers, Robert and Wendy Farrell; nephews and nieces, Emery, Ellie and Emma Roop; many cousins and a host of friends; also survived by Mckaylyn’s parents John and Lynette Dowling. Ronnie was especially proud to be a father to his son Tristan. He was a 2014 graduate of Brandon High School and worked with his father at Childers Builders. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to an education fund for Tristan. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 28, 2019
