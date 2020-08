It was my privilege to know Ron at Christ The Shepherd Church in Ortonville. We spent many Sundays together over breakfast after church. We also visited him at his home and apartment in Pontiac. He was a fine man and a good friend. He worked so hard on his bible study meetings and loved to tell us about them. His faith was very strong and he gave me some of his sermons to read which were very interesting and a testament to his relationship with God.

Mary Kraut

Friend