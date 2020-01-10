|
|
Ronald David Goforth was born on July 27, 1935 in Royal Oak, Michigan. Ron left this life and went to his Eternal home on January 6, 2020. Ron was a recent resident of Oxford, Michigan and formerly lived in Rochester Hills and Birmingham, Michigan. Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army 103rd Armored Division in the 1950s. He spent his career in automotive parts sales for various companies in the United States and Asia. He was an avid fisherman and boater at heart who loved taking trips up to Manitoulin Island in Canada with his family to go fishing. Ron was the self-appointed "event director" of the family and enjoyed planning vacations and outings for the family! He had a true servant’s heart and enjoyed his life as a husband, father, grandfather, and lover of animals. He loved everything from his Thunderbirds to tractors. He is preceded by his parents, David and Grace Goforth; sister, Marilyn Jackson; and an infant son. Ronald Goforth is survived by his wife of 60 years and the love of his life, Barbara Patricia Goforth; their children David (Debbie) Goforth, Susan (James "JD") Taylor; grandchildren Ronald Taylor, Gabrielle Mattia (fiance Luke Robare), Jasmyne Mattia, and Antianna Mattia. He leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nephews, and was anticipating the birth of his first great-grandchild this summer. We all take comfort in knowing that you are resting in Jesus' arms and cling to the hope that we will all be reunited with you in Eternity. There will be a celebration of life service on January 17, 2020 at Lakeview Community Church in Goodrich, Michigan located at 10023 S State Rd, Goodrich MI 48438. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Lakeview Community Church or to the University of Michigan Anatomical Donations program, 1137 Catherine St., 3767 Medical Science Building 2, Ann Arbor, MI, 48109.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 12, 2020