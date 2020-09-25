Ronald John Contor, age 79, of Clarkston, passed away on September 18, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. Ronald is the devoted husband of Darlene; father of Anthony (Heather), Scott, and his rabbit, Denver; and grandfather to Tara and Rhett. Ronald was a lifelong supporter of the U.S. Armed Services, serving as a Marine and as a Sergeant Major and Jumpmaster in the Army. Ronald’s strength and determination kept him active during many years of health struggles. Ronald was a trained barber and had a 30+ year career at Pontiac Motors, and he continued to work even in retirement. Ronald’s biggest concern in life was the safety and wellbeing of his family, and he was always the person to pick up the check. His love and generosity will be greatly missed. Ronald’s ashes will be laid to rest at a private military ceremony at Great Lakes National Cemetery.



