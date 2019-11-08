|
Ronald Matthew Maierle of Clarkston, Michigan passed away on October 7 in Midway, Utah. Ron grew up in Clawson, Michigan. He moved his family to Clarkston in 1973. Ron attended college at MSU and Wayne State U. Ron was drafted by the Army in 1952 and was deployed to Japan during the Korean War. He had a 30 year career as an accountant at Oakland University. He also helped operate a small business with his wife Bette; Meadowbrook Nursery School of Troy. Ron was loved by his family, relatives, and the many friends he made. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bette, and son Steven. He is survived by his sister Joyce, daughters Suzanne (Liese), Anne-Marie (Krepela), and Laura (Littman), his son Peter, and grandchildren Sophia, Ezekiel, Olivia, Gabriella, and Joseph. On Friday, November 15 a memorial service at St. Daniels in Clarkston is planned for 11 a.m. A military honors ceremony and interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at 1:30 p.m. and a luncheon at the Holly Hotel is planned following the interment.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 10, 2019