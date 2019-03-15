|
|
of Lapeer; age 83; passed away March 15, 2019. Ron was the beloved husband for 52 years to the late Neva; loving dad of Lance (Linda), Brian (Cheryl), Bart (Rhonda), Dolleen Robinson, Denna Comps and Darla (Tracy) Wilson; loving grandpa of 11; and great grandpa of 5. He is also survived by his brother Forrest (Luz) Robinson; sister Noreatta (Sonny) McClure; and good friend Barb Karpinski. Ron was self-employed, having owned the Mobil in Southfield, Marathon in Troy; and from 1976 to the present, the Goodison Garage in Oakland Township. For many years he enjoyed spending time at his condo in Mexico with his wife and close friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8pm and on Tuesday from 11am until the time of service.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 17, 2019