The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
248-693-8336
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Robinson Obituary
of Lapeer; age 83; passed away March 15, 2019. Ron was the beloved husband for 52 years to the late Neva; loving dad of Lance (Linda), Brian (Cheryl), Bart (Rhonda), Dolleen Robinson, Denna Comps and Darla (Tracy) Wilson; loving grandpa of 11; and great grandpa of 5. He is also survived by his brother Forrest (Luz) Robinson; sister Noreatta (Sonny) McClure; and good friend Barb Karpinski. Ron was self-employed, having owned the Mobil in Southfield, Marathon in Troy; and from 1976 to the present, the Goodison Garage in Oakland Township. For many years he enjoyed spending time at his condo in Mexico with his wife and close friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8pm and on Tuesday from 11am until the time of service.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
Download Now