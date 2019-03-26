The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Mayo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa (Beglarian) Mayo


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosa (Beglarian) Mayo Obituary
MAYO, ROSA (nee Beglarian), age 70 of Clarkston, passed away March 23, 2019. Born September 17, 1948 the daughter of Makich and Katharine Beglarian. Loving wife of Jeff for 52 years; dear mother of Jonni (Ken) Jackson and Angie (Mike Rakowski) Kitchen; proud grandmother of Jeff (Adriana) Kitchen, Tyler Kitchen and Kaylee Kitchen. Rosa is also survived by her sisters, Mary Bachelor and Kathy Owen. Funeral Service Thursday, March 28, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME- CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Highway. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial donations to the . To leave a condolence visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
Download Now