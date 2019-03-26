|
MAYO, ROSA (nee Beglarian), age 70 of Clarkston, passed away March 23, 2019. Born September 17, 1948 the daughter of Makich and Katharine Beglarian. Loving wife of Jeff for 52 years; dear mother of Jonni (Ken) Jackson and Angie (Mike Rakowski) Kitchen; proud grandmother of Jeff (Adriana) Kitchen, Tyler Kitchen and Kaylee Kitchen. Rosa is also survived by her sisters, Mary Bachelor and Kathy Owen. Funeral Service Thursday, March 28, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME- CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Highway. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial donations to the . To leave a condolence visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 27, 2019