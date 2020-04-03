The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE NASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE ANN NASH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE ANN NASH Obituary
of Pontiac; March 31, 2020; age 83; Wife of the late Frank Nash; Loving partner of Guillermo Ybarra; Beloved mother of Jaki (Mark) Milliken, Mark (Liz) Nash, John (Sally) Nash, William (Elizabeth) Nash, the late Rose Marie Jeffries, Frank Nash, Jr., Howard Nash and Lawrence Hall; Dear sister of Leroy, Jack and William Bressler and Ernestine Marshall. Also cherished by seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Mrs. Nash was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Catholic Church at St. Michael’s Parish. A private service was held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice Care. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -