of Pontiac; March 31, 2020; age 83; Wife of the late Frank Nash; Loving partner of Guillermo Ybarra; Beloved mother of Jaki (Mark) Milliken, Mark (Liz) Nash, John (Sally) Nash, William (Elizabeth) Nash, the late Rose Marie Jeffries, Frank Nash, Jr., Howard Nash and Lawrence Hall; Dear sister of Leroy, Jack and William Bressler and Ernestine Marshall. Also cherished by seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Mrs. Nash was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Catholic Church at St. Michael’s Parish. A private service was held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice Care. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 5, 2020