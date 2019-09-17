|
|
HAGGARTY, ROSE M. of Waterford; September 15, 2019; Age 92; born January 1, 1927 in Pana, IL. Daughter of the late Henry and Irene Trelz; wife of the late Samuel Haggarty; mother of Stanley Haggarty (Glenda) and the late Richard Haggarty (the late Sue); grandmother of Terri Dunlop (Kevin), Kristy Haggarty (Larry Greene) and Shawn Affolder (Jennifer); great-grandmother of Logan, Wyatt, Tyler and Zachary; sister of Danny Trelz (the late Joyce) and the late Lee Trelz, Mark Trelz and Philip Trelz. A private family service will be held. Entombment Ottawa Park Cemetery. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 18, 2019