|
|
Baxter, Rosella Jean; loving Daughter, Sister, Wife, Aunt, Mother, and Grandmother. Rosella “Rose” Baxter, of Wixom, formerly of Southfield, passed from this life, on May 6, 2019, after a 30-year battle with scleroderma. She was 70 years old. Born on August 9, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan, to parents, Lorraine (Dubois) and Jerome Bugnacki. Rose was raised in Lincoln Park, MI and attended St. Henry’s in Lincoln Park, St. Francis Cabrini in Allen Park, and Lincoln Park High School. Rose grew up in a large family with four sisters and two brothers, all who were special to Rose in their own way. She met her husband, James Baxter (Jim), in ninth grade, when she asked him to a Sadie Hawkins dance. That encounter resulted in a 45-year marriage, which took place on June 22, 1974, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Lincoln Park. Rose worked with her husband, Jim, creating and managing a health insurance agency, which they continued to operate together her entire life. Rose was greatly involved with her church, St. Michael’s of Southfield, teaching in the Religious Education Program, working in the school office, and most important to her, helping to coordinate and carry out the homeless program in conjunction with SOS (South Oakland Shelters). Rose was involved with the community, playing on softball leagues, bowling leagues at Plum Hollow Lanes, and volunteering at nursing homes. Her house was always unlocked and open to anyone who wanted to come in, or needed a home-cooked meal, or a place to sleep. Rose and Jim had three children together; Jeanie, Susie, and Jimmy. Other than her husband, Rose’s children were the most important thing in her life. She was a Girl Scout leader, classroom and school office assistant, softball and basketball scorer, and with her husband, they sacrificed to put all three children through private schooling and college. The sparkles of her eyes were her three grandchildren; Sydney, Jimmy, and Jack. She loved to watch them at dance, baseball, band, or at any other activity they had going on. Rose loved to travel with her family, taking road trips to Florida, out west to Wyoming, or just hopping in a car with her mama, husband, or kids, with “No Particular Place to Go.” Rose is survived by her husband, of 45 years, James Clair Baxter; children, Jeane Marie (Matthew) Zimmie, Susan Elizabeth Baxter, and James Charles (Jennifer) Baxter; grandchildren, Sydney Lynn, James Conrad, and Jack Gehard Baxter; siblings, Katherine (Frank) Cernak, Daniel (Eileen) Bugnacki, Robert (Kathleen) Bugnacki, and Jeanette (Tim) Hughes; brother-in-law, Ralph (Barbara) Baxter; sisters-in-law, Carol Monroe and Mary Jane Farrer; also many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Rose is preceded in death by her siblings, Edna Gondor, and Patricia Bugnacki; brothers-in-law, William Farrer and Leon Monroe; and her niece Karen Cernak.?? Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, MI 48381, on Tuesday, May 14th from 3:00-8:00 PM. A Celebration of Rose’s Life will take place at 7 PM. ?Funeral Service at the Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Rd, Southfield, MI 48033, Wednesday, May 15th will begin at 10:00 AM, and gathering to begin at 9:00 AM. ??Memorial Contributions can be made to Right to Life of Michigan at www.rtl.org or to the Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Road, Southfield, MI 48033 at http://www.transfigsfld.org/Donate-Online.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 9, 2019