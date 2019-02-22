The Oakland Press Obituaries
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
ROSEMARY A. BARTENBAKER


BARTENBAKER, ROSEMARY A. of Waterford; February 22, 2019; Age 89; born February 10, 1930 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of the late Johnie and Thelma Watts; wife of the late Wade L. Bartenbaker; mother of Jack A. Bartenbaker (Cathleen), Jeff L. Bartenbaker; Dan E. Bartenbaker (Andrea) and the late William Bartenbaker, Robert D. Bartenbaker and Karen L. Bartenbaker; grandmother of 7; great grandmother of 7; great great grandmother of 2; sister of Pat Hargraves (Jerry) and Bev Snelling (Roger) and the late John B. Watts Jr. (Carol). Rosemary was a member of Lakeland Presbyterian Church, Waterford, Waterford Chapter of Tops and a volunteer at the CAI for seniors. A Celebration of Rosemary’s Life will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Drayton Plains Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To send a private condolence to the family visit .
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 24, 2019
