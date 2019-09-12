|
|
Lindsay, Rosemary, age 90 of Rochester Hills, passed away September 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Harold Lindsay. Dear mother of Susan Houston, Brad Lindsay, Leanne Lindsay, Caryl (Kim) Kimball, Scott Lindsay, and David (Michele) Lindsay. Cherished grandmother of 9. Great grandmother of 7. Beloved sister of Delores (Frank) Marrocco and the late John Kobis. Rosemary was an active member at the OPC for many years as a member of the Fab 5 and Heart of the Hill Theater Group. Memorial visitation September 14, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., Rochester. Memorial service will be September 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials in Rosemary’s name may be made to the Michigan Humane Society at www.michiganhumane.org. Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 13, 2019