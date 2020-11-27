Roy G Kaiser, 89 of Rochester Hills, Michigan went to his heavenly home on Nov. 24, 2020. He was born July 4, 1931. He was predeceased by his parents, Christian and Martha (Kremkow) Kaiser; brother Ralph Kaiser; and daughter Debra who died at birth. Roy is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Eileen (Heldt) Kaiser; children Timothy Kaiser of Washington D.C.; Cynthia Schroeder (Mark) of Boston, MA., Lori Tonne (Kraig) of Valparaiso, IN.; and Joel Kaiser (Pam Friebe) of Frankenmuth, MI; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Roy graduated from Mt. Clemens HS and received his B.S. teaching degree from Concordia Univ. in Chicago. He did graduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh School for the Deaf and Wayne State Univ.: masters and doctorate of education. Roy was a teacher and principal for 34 years at St. John Lutheran School in Rochester. He also taught college classes at Concordia University. Roy received many awards including the National Distinguished Principal award from the U.S. Office of Education. He was active in the Optimist Club of Rochester. Roy’s hobbies included gardening, hunting, fishing and woodworking, but above all, he loved his Lord, and felt privileged to be able to teach children and adults about his Savior. Roy’s family welcomes all to a visitation on Sunday November 29, from 1-5 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University Dr. in downtown Rochester. Roy will lie instate on Monday November 30, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, located at 1011 W. University Drive in Rochester. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the St. John School and Church Foundation: Dr. Kaiser Educational Enrichment Fund. Share memories at:



